Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 11 0.21 N/A -7.44 0.00 National Vision Holdings Inc. 29 1.18 N/A 0.19 163.68

Demonstrates Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 99.78%. On the other hand, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 49.62% and its consensus target price is $37. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Blue Apron Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 0% respectively. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61% National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14%

For the past year Blue Apron Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.