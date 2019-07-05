Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) Analysts See $-0.97 EPS; Idex (IEX) Shorts Down By 5.92%

Analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to report $-0.97 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $1.58 EPS change or 61.96% from last quarter’s $-2.55 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 115.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 246,629 shares traded. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has declined 69.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.15% the S&P500. Some Historical APRN News: 26/03/2018 – BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC – CO & AIRBNB ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP TITLED ” BEST HOME COOKING FROM AROUND WORLD”; 05/03/2018 Walmart Adds Prepared Dinners, Meal Kits in Blow to Blue Apron; 03/05/2018 – BLUE APRON SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA LOSS $55M TO LOSS $60M; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron 1Q Rev $196.7M; 22/03/2018 – HelloFresh’s sales are growing five times faster than Blue Apron’s:; 17/05/2018 – BLUE APRON: TIM BENSLEY WAS CFO OF ACOSTA; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 03/05/2018 – BLUE APRON SEES 2018 NET INCOME LOSS $126M TO LOSS $131M; 27/03/2018 – HelloFresh is now bigger than Blue Apron in the U.S. As of February, the company took home about 33% of U.S. meal-kit sales, up from 24% last year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Apron Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APRN)

Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) had a decrease of 5.92% in short interest. IEX’s SI was 980,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.92% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 305,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX)’s short sellers to cover IEX’s short positions. The SI to Idex Corporation’s float is 1.29%. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.1. About 167,547 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The company has market cap of $95.22 million. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 183 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 189,865 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 5,642 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 2,752 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications reported 8,866 shares. City accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,707 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. The New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 0.46% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Amp Capital Ltd reported 25,393 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 20,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Cap Ww Invsts has 0.21% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 5.66M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 24,123 shares. Veritable Lp owns 1,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.95 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 31.34 P/E ratio. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.