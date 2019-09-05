Blucora Inc. (BCOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 30 1.75 N/A 1.36 22.10 TripAdvisor Inc. 47 3.31 N/A 1.00 44.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Blucora Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. TripAdvisor Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Blucora Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Blucora Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than TripAdvisor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Volatility and Risk

Blucora Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Blucora Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor TripAdvisor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Blucora Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TripAdvisor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Blucora Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

The consensus target price of Blucora Inc. is $41, with potential upside of 84.44%. Competitively the consensus target price of TripAdvisor Inc. is $55.83, which is potential 46.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Blucora Inc. looks more robust than TripAdvisor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blucora Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 99.9% respectively. Blucora Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year Blucora Inc. has 12.39% stronger performance while TripAdvisor Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats Blucora Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.