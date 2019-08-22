Blucora Inc. (BCOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Both Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 31 1.74 N/A 1.36 22.10 The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.39 N/A 0.09 39.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Meet Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Blucora Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Blucora Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Meet Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blucora Inc. and The Meet Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Blucora Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Meet Group Inc. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Blucora Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor The Meet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Blucora Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blucora Inc. and The Meet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Blucora Inc. is $41, with potential upside of 87.64%. Meanwhile, The Meet Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.67, while its potential upside is 111.29%. The data provided earlier shows that The Meet Group Inc. appears more favorable than Blucora Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Blucora Inc. shares and 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Blucora Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39% The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7%

For the past year Blucora Inc. has 12.39% stronger performance while The Meet Group Inc. has -25.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Blucora Inc. beats The Meet Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.