Blucora Inc. (BCOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 30 1.78 N/A 1.36 22.10 Care.com Inc. 15 1.61 N/A 1.15 9.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blucora Inc. and Care.com Inc. Care.com Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Blucora Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Blucora Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Care.com Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16%

Risk & Volatility

Blucora Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Care.com Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blucora Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Care.com Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Care.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blucora Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Blucora Inc. and Care.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Care.com Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Blucora Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential upside is 84.68%. Care.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.33 average price target and a 110.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Care.com Inc. is looking more favorable than Blucora Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Blucora Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.3% of Care.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Blucora Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Care.com Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39% Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24%

For the past year Blucora Inc. had bullish trend while Care.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blucora Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Care.com Inc.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.