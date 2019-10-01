Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) Reaches $20.69 1 Year Low; National Pension Service Has Decreased Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake By $3.09 Million

The stock of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) hit a new 52-week low and has $19.03 target or 8.00% below today’s $20.69 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.01 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $19.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $80.40 million less. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 308,468 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q REV. $206.0M, EST. $196.0M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflets Expection Blucora to Pay Dn Debt and Maintain Operating Performance

National Pension Service decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 9.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Pension Service sold 11,242 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The National Pension Service holds 105,228 shares with $28.97 million value, down from 116,470 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $269.28. About 289,800 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Analysts await Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Blucora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -139.24% negative EPS growth.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 17.91 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $99,904.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 59.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

