Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) EPS Estimated At $0.71; Shorts at CV SCIENCES (CVSI) Lowered By 5.42%

Analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 21.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. BCOR’s profit would be $34.37M giving it 10.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.51 EPS previously, Blucora, Inc.’s analysts see -52.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 123,275 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 6.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q REV. $206.0M, EST. $196.0M; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR)

CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had a decrease of 5.42% in short interest. CVSI’s SI was 1.40M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.42% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 1.78 million avg volume, 1 days are for CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI)’s short sellers to cover CVSI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.035. About 263,141 shares traded. CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CV Sciences, Inc., a life science company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol . The company has market cap of $398.08 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Pharmaceutical and Consumer Product. It currently has negative earnings. It also makes, markets, and sells plant CBD products under PlusCBD brand for a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 24.2 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.