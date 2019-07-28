Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) EPS Estimated At $0.71; INTRALOT SA – INTEGRATED IT SYSTEMS AND (IRLTF) Shorts Increased By 30500%

Analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 21.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. BCOR’s profit would be $34.36 million giving it 10.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.51 EPS previously, Blucora, Inc.’s analysts see -52.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 174,662 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 6.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Rev $545.8M-$559.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93

INTRALOT SA – INTEGRATED IT SYSTEMS AND (OTCMKTS:IRLTF) had an increase of 30500% in short interest. IRLTF’s SI was 30,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30500% from 100 shares previously. With 24,200 avg volume, 1 days are for INTRALOT SA – INTEGRATED IT SYSTEMS AND (OTCMKTS:IRLTF)’s short sellers to cover IRLTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.56 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services supplies integrated gaming and transaction processing systems, game content, sports betting management, and interactive gaming services to state-licensed gaming organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $85.84 million. The firm supplies hardware and software, including gaming machines, central computer systems, gaming software, communication systems, etc., as well as offers technical support services to lotteries. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the design, organization, and/or management of games; advertising and sales promotion activities; establishment of sales network; and provision of risk management for fixed odds games, etc., as well as game operating services.

