Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) EPS Estimated At $0.71; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lifted Kemper Del (KMPR) Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) stake by 95.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 40,280 shares as Kemper Corp Del (KMPR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 82,314 shares with $6.27M value, up from 42,034 last quarter. Kemper Corp Del now has $5.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 301,593 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days

Analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 21.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. BCOR’s profit would be $34.36M giving it 10.54 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.51 EPS previously, Blucora, Inc.’s analysts see -52.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 202,670 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflets Expection Blucora to Pay Dn Debt and Maintain Operating Performance; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY ADJ EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 9,934 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 6,708 shares. 115 were reported by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability. Parametrica Management Limited has 0.8% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Meyer Handelman holds 0.05% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) or 12,475 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 193,147 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 7,052 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 12,995 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com reported 6,452 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 736 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 10,724 shares stake. 163,843 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 3,439 shares.

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taking A Look At Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) 1.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Increased An Energizing 183% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kemper raises capital, gets more revolving credit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BCOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BCOR or SWCH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BCOR vs. IQV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blucora to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 24.3 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.