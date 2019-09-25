Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) EPS Estimated At $-0.31; Dana (DAN) Shorts Decreased By 0.65%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) had a decrease of 0.65% in short interest. DAN’s SI was 4.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.65% from 4.56M shares previously. With 1.67 million avg volume, 3 days are for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s short sellers to cover DAN’s short positions. The SI to Dana Incorporated’s float is 3.18%. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 341,411 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dana Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By GKN Mrgr; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company Will Be Domiciled in U.K. as Dana Plc; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL ALSO DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 361 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Moreover, Alberta Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 65,577 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Us Financial Bank De accumulated 13,161 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp reported 695,700 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 53,193 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc invested 1.27% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). World Asset reported 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 17,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P owns 1.29 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 24,697 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 48.29% above currents $14.33 stock price. Dana Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 12. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.