Blucora Inc. (BCOR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blucora Inc. has 99.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Blucora Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Blucora Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Blucora Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. N/A 30 22.10 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Blucora Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Blucora Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

Blucora Inc. presently has an average target price of $41, suggesting a potential upside of 91.86%. The peers have a potential upside of 85.32%. With higher possible upside potential for Blucora Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Blucora Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blucora Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Blucora Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Blucora Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Blucora Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Blucora Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blucora Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Blucora Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. Competitively, Blucora Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Blucora Inc.’s competitors beat Blucora Inc.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.