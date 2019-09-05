Blucora (BCOR) Valuation Declined While Clarivest Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $5.77 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Has Upped by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 174,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 113,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 288,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 280,943 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product

Analysts await Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Blucora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -139.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BCOR vs. TRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blucora Closes Acquisition of 1st Global Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Blucora Announces New Management Team Members Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BCOR vs. TRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blucora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 128,686 shares to 141,911 shares, valued at $24.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 141,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,805 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.