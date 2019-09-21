Blucora (BCOR) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Cut Holding as Stock Declined; General Dynamics (GD) Share Value Rose While Snow Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 253,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The hedge fund held 46,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 970,919 shares traded or 118.82% up from the average. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93; 03/04/2018 – Chau Haner Joins HD Vest as Head of Marketing; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Rev $545.8M-$559.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 131.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 137,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 242,906 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.17 million, up from 105,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 1.90 million shares traded or 61.98% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,033 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 104,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 220,115 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Smithfield reported 316 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 0.02% or 3,705 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc owns 0.19% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,600 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Canal Communications accumulated 1.2% or 20,000 shares. Security Natl Tru Communications owns 100 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc reported 1,790 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 136,349 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Lc has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.33% or 10,000 shares. 10,088 were accumulated by Great Lakes Ltd. Hills Bankshares reported 3,634 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Analysts await Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Blucora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -139.24% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 17,193 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $64.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 133,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).