Blucora (BCOR) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Upped Its Position by $350,757 as Stock Price Declined; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Upped Its Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $5.56 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 229,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48 million, up from 179,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 2.37M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 53,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 61,507 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY ADJ EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflets Expection Blucora to Pay Dn Debt and Maintain Operating Performance; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,600 shares to 28,757 shares, valued at $28.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,046 were accumulated by Mai Cap. Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 79,169 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 47,461 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt reported 1.71% stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 2.22% or 1.81 million shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,071 shares. Covington Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabalex Capital Management Llc accumulated 175,000 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

