Blucora (BCOR) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $1.46 Million; Cintas (CTAS) Stake Has Increased by Renaissance Group Llc

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc. (BCOR) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 48,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 185,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, down from 234,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Blucora Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 970,919 shares traded or 119.47% up from the average. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q REV. $206.0M, EST. $196.0M

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2189.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 121,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 127,507 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.26 million, up from 5,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14M shares traded or 98.86% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 28,712 shares to 257,705 shares, valued at $24.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 2,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,803 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blucora Names Enrique Vasquez President of Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blucora Closes Acquisition of 1st Global Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Blucora to Acquire 1st Global Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blucora, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blucora Inc (BCOR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.