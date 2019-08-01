Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Reaches $17.16 Yearly Low; Taurus Asset Management Cut By $350,037 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 1,691 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 78,358 shares with $16.28M value, down from 80,049 last quarter. 3M Co now has $101.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.09. About 515,833 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.30 target or 5.00% below today’s $17.16 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.57B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $16.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $78.70 million less. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 497,141 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 23,986 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 6,026 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fayerweather Charles holds 3.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,424 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny reported 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 3,406 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 546,159 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 154,799 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 13,849 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,721 were accumulated by Farmers. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability reported 2.15M shares. Sadoff Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,329 shares. Inspirion Wealth Limited Company accumulated 0.35% or 3,849 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. 13,290 shares valued at $2.66 million were sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bloomin’ Brands Announces 2019 Q2 Diluted EPS of $0.32 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.36 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) & Brinker International (EAT) Added to JPM Tactical Trading Ideas List for July/H2 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Bloomin' Brands, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Amp Cap Ltd reported 48,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 214,495 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,546 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Natl Insur Tx holds 0.2% or 185,325 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 10,700 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 3,400 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 70,928 shares. Maverick Cap reported 358,070 shares. Citigroup invested in 236,785 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.02% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 27,259 shares.