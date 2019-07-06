Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Comparing side by side

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 20 0.40 N/A 1.14 17.84 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.29 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0.00% 100.6% 3.9% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.3. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$23.75 is Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 30.85%. Competitively the consensus price target of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is $36.67, which is potential 21.54% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 1.2% are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 2.94% 5.4% 5.02% -5.8% -8.56% 13.47% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -2.1% 9.1% 0.27% -4.31% -44.67% 23.84%

For the past year Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 25, 2016, the company owned and operated 1,276 restaurants and franchised 240 restaurants. BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.