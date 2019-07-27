Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Cut Position; Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Shares Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 1.24 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 45.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 104,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,297 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 227,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 713,714 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares to 13,135 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 236,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc Com.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McCormick Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McCormick – Expensive But Good – McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 67,921 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1,339 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mngmt owns 3,039 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.1% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 58,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 1,625 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Guggenheim Cap accumulated 183,487 shares. Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 108,935 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 686 shares. 36 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Wms Limited invested 1.51% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 7,174 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 3,597 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes Communication has invested 2.38% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc owns 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 125 shares.

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $32.09 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle, Bloomin’ Brands cut to Underperform at BMO – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “High Expenses to Hurt BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomin’ Brands Should Bounce Following Dubious Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomin Brands Performance Will Be Supported By Outback, Morgan Stanley Says – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 64,500 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $135.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).