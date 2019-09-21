Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Position Maintained by Landscape Capital Management Llc; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cam Group Holding A Has Lifted Its Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 274.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 200,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 273,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, up from 73,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 1.36 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 9,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 34,931 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 25,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 725,517 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.13 million shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 533,072 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.03% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 678 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Sei Investments Co holds 0.03% or 522,471 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 71,472 shares. Snow Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Cibc Asset owns 12,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Ltd Liability reported 35,009 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 60 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 93,020 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Ameritas Investment Prns has 7,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 12,329 shares to 41,642 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 39,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,648 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

