Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Holding Has Raised by Skylands Capital Llc; Garrison Cap (GARS) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 91,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 516,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, up from 424,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 490,344 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc (GARS) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 81,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 20,652 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Garrison Capital Inc. Announces Pricing of Collateralized Loan Obligation Refinance – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “69 10%+ Dividend Yield WallStars Portend Ides Of March Fortunes – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Washingtonpost.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq CEO is on a mission â€” for the little guy – The Washington Post” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69 million for 7.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 271,209 shares to 626,669 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.01, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold GARS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.55 million shares or 3.16% less from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 1,431 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.01% or 43,207 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 73,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Com invested in 850 shares. Caxton Corporation stated it has 9.58% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Blair William & Com Il accumulated 21,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Asset Management invested in 19,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,117 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 22,341 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 43,000 shares. Advsr Asset invested in 0.03% or 263,625 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 69,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Drw Secs Limited Co reported 0.15% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Rivernorth Capital Limited Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 200,000 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 161,815 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust holds 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 101 shares. 10,800 were reported by Numerixs Techs. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 36,038 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.01% or 48,860 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 138,990 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 11,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,000 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc owns 39,015 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.13M shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 1.17M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 3,900 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,485 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.