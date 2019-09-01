Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Holding by $2.79 Million as Share Value Declined; Trb Advisors LP Has Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $9.35 Million as Valuation Rose

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) by 185.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 214,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 7.64% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 6.66 million shares traded or 297.29% up from the average. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 45,527 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.08% or 364,487 shares. 179,388 were accumulated by James Inv Rech. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 19,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 86,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,591 shares. 4,432 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Skylands Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.2% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 0.26% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 645,530 shares. 54,073 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Commerce The. Alliancebernstein LP owns 4.73 million shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 34,847 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.12M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 55,213 are held by Susquehanna Grp Llp.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 3.41M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.36% or 28,676 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.79% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 8,512 shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division invested 1.66% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department, a California-based fund reported 9,919 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 47,594 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,830 were reported by Beach Management Ltd Company. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,130 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 17,365 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt invested in 40,100 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 1,820 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 28,011 shares. State Street holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 30.26 million shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa accumulated 1,877 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

