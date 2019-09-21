Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; Bluemar Capital Management Raised Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC) as Share Value Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 17,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 533,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, down from 550,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 1.36M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 34,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 215,052 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59M, up from 180,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 2.12 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 39,301 shares to 50,451 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 192,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,752 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “E*TRADE to Host Education Day in New York City – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “E*Trade inches down after downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, ETFC, NEE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add E*TRADE (ETFC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 2.67 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 357,744 shares. Legal General Pcl reported 1.45 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 42,321 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bokf Na reported 9,599 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa stated it has 14,874 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.09% or 82,801 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 29,601 shares. Ls Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com has 1.1% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 419,595 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 89,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 565,764 shares.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MKM Partners sees upside on Bloomin’ Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JANA Files 13D on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.6% – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $9.55M for 45.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.44% negative EPS growth.