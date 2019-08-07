Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Consolidated Investment Group Lowered Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $750,200; Stock Declined

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $212.44. About 843,192 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 51,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 147,742 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 96,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 1.16 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Carrabba’s Italian Grill Property for $2.2 million – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Bloomin Brands Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested 0.11% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.09% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Laurion Capital Lp invested in 0.02% or 87,293 shares. 4.73 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 16,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 69,621 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 50,073 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested in 54,073 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 132,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 20,600 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 236,785 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 76,230 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corporation holds 88,560 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 1.09M shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has 29,188 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6,816 shares to 13,809 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 29,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,389 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has 0.68% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Harber Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 46,089 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Victory Incorporated reported 171,799 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.57% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% or 28,597 shares. Company Of Vermont holds 1,422 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 26,634 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 39,087 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 11,000 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,364 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.44M shares. Blair William Communication Il has invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kingfisher Ltd Liability owns 2,854 shares. Winfield Associate has 0.3% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,285 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 125 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Can Go Higher – The Motley Fool” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now a Good Time to Load Up on Palo Alto Networks Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 06, 2018.