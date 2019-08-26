Bloombergsen Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Pg&E (PCG) Holding Maintained by Anchorage Capital Group Llc

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 6.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 4.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 6.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 300,000 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $396.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.