Bloombergsen Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Raised by $2.45 Million; Dean Capital Management Upped Holding in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) as Valuation Declined

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 10.33M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 858,662 shares traded or 61.99% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Lllp invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32,066 shares. Curbstone Management Corp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 12,996 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 11,167 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Associate Inc has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 7,193 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management owns 9,788 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Llc reported 346,057 shares. North Star Investment Corporation holds 22,693 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 482,664 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 2.92M shares. Fairfield Bush accumulated 151,234 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Heartland Advisors owns 0.82% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 205,372 shares. Finemark State Bank & Tru holds 0.05% or 14,666 shares. Community Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,918 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sale of St. Charles company’s manufacturing assets closes for $410M – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24,851 shares to 19,731 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp by 43,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,470 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 79,080 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 14,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 150 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 3,915 shares. Sei has 11,018 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 9,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 12,387 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 5.09 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 57,810 shares. Moody National Bank Division holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 111,629 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 12,813 shares.