Bloombergsen Raised Aon Plc (AON) Position by $3.87 Million as Stock Rose; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Holding in Electronic Arts (EA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 455,562 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51 million, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $192.44. About 53,964 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare

