Bloombergsen Maintains Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG); As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, St Germain D J Co Boosted Position

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 83,550 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS NO ONE FROM FACEBOOK’S APP REVIEW TEAM HAS BEEN FIRED BECAUSE OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL; 09/04/2018 – Some Facebook users will see a message above that link to tell them their data may have been shared; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

