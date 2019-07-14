Bloombergsen Maintains Position in Encore Cap Group (ECPG); Endologix (ELGX) Shareholder Nea Management Company Cut Holding by $13.45 Million

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 73,416 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 186,698 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Management Comm Ltd Company accumulated 249,021 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Mahboob Vaseem also bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. Another trade for 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 was bought by Zenty III Thomas F. $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by NEELS GUIDO J.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 22,408 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0% stake. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 25 were reported by Advsrs Asset Management Inc. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 11,200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 169,579 shares. Broad Run Investment Ltd holds 4.67% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 3.88 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 9,600 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 32,537 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 1 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc owns 137,700 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Invesco Ltd holds 2.18 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.