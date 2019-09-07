Bloombergsen Increases Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG); Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Upped Holding in Xencor (XNCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 107,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 325,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 218,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 186,477 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 290,851 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 29/03/2018 – Encore Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 10,000 shares to 367,908 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd Reg by 90,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,647 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset owns 443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.03% or 6.28 million shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 5,400 shares. 209,324 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 129,191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 7.50 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 43 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 50,229 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc holds 0% or 8,484 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 358 were accumulated by Daiwa Group Inc. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Communication The has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Management reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 242,551 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 25,349 shares. 17,913 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 45,814 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Co holds 50,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Sector Pension Board reported 22,408 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.18 million shares. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 209 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 226,478 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,903 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc accumulated 10,118 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 321,347 shares. 25,500 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.01% or 453,490 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

