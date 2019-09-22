Bloombergsen Increases Stake in Citigroup (Call) (C); As Federated Investors Pa (FII) Share Value Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.04 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 1.17M shares traded or 93.48% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.98 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 188,083 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company reported 16,900 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 250 shares. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 339,756 shares. United Automobile Association owns 14,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett has 131,802 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 91,604 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 10,986 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential reported 65,447 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Company reported 0.52% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Amg Natl Trust Bancshares holds 22,743 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jensen Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 30,013 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.77 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25,350 shares to 241,925 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

