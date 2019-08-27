Bloombergsen Increases Position in Encore Cap Group (ECPG); Hanseatic Management Services Holds Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $16.43 during the last trading session, reaching $843.23. About 339,176 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 115,694 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital LP reported 711 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability has 1,452 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 91,347 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Co holds 1,778 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has invested 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 807 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 430,242 shares. Marshfield Associate invested in 226,502 shares or 9.86% of the stock. 2,325 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.17% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Manchester Management Limited Liability Company holds 10 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 22 are held by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc holds 113,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,500 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Prudential Incorporated holds 233,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 209 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 25,349 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 51,687 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation reported 324,221 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 43,590 shares. Broad Run Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.88M shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 64,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 0.12% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 36,819 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 25,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

