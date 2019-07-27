Bloombergsen Increases Position in Aon Plc (AON); United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined While Brookstone Capital Management Has Raised by $380,841 Its Position

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51M, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,933 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 22,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 0.45% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Norinchukin National Bank The reported 0.24% stake. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 18,791 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Papp L Roy & Associate owns 0.8% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 39,600 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Co owns 8,664 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Heritage Investors Management has invested 0.66% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Girard Prns reported 30,532 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 9,562 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 154,178 shares or 3.46% of all its holdings. Frontier Invest Mngmt Com invested in 46,235 shares. 4,530 are owned by S&Co. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,657 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh has 0.42% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,973 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MBG) by 68,860 shares to 48,125 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 3,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,136 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).