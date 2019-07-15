Bloombergsen Increases Position in Aon Plc (AON); Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Position in Mastec (MTZ) by $3.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51 million, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.67. About 507,886 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 57,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,618 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, down from 238,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 239,853 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 9,041 shares to 55,789 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corp.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.16 million for 11.74 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec Q1: Still Number One – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec added to Stifel Select List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.