Bloombergsen Increased Its Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Position by $549,054; Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Increased Holding

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3262.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 6,725 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 2.26M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 16,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 751,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.45M, up from 734,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 240,117 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James owns 6,870 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 17,444 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). The New York-based Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). First Limited Partnership owns 88,606 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 167,794 shares. Bloombergsen invested 1.53% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 600 were reported by Numerixs Investment Inc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 48,571 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,903 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 12,241 shares. Smith Graham & Company Invest Advisors LP has invested 1.24% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 191,909 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management owns 4,038 shares. Bragg Advisors stated it has 140,672 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nadler Fin Gp reported 3,710 shares stake. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hyman Charles D invested in 402,666 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hightower Ltd reported 508,854 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 7.20 million shares stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn invested in 18,325 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.25% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 17,362 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,207 shares. Adirondack Trust Com holds 0.59% or 15,303 shares.