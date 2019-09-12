Bloombergsen Increased Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $3.03 Million as Market Value Rose; Grassi Investment Management Lifted Freeport Mcmoran (FCX) Holding by $906,950; Share Price Declined

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 15,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 727,731 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.33 million, up from 711,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $189.61. About 17,968 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran (FCX) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 82,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 179,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 96,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 1.59M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX) by 15,092 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ryl Dtch Shell.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 773,171 shares. The United Kingdom-based Cheyne Capital (Uk) Llp has invested 0.41% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Company invested in 0% or 4 shares. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 30 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 429,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 59,275 are owned by Indexiq Limited Co. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Co owns 253,077 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 504,327 shares. 9.56 million are held by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 21,000 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 492,366 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc World Corp holds 0.16% or 1.82 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).