Bloombergsen Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $23.56 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 277,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.18 million, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49 million shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Financial Architects stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lincoln Natl owns 7,427 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cooke Bieler Lp accumulated 1.25M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 967,774 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 0.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 68,351 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Republic Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Com Nj accumulated 162,495 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp reported 631,829 shares stake. 2.14M were accumulated by Putnam Invs Limited Com. Eagle Glob Lc holds 0.31% or 91,026 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 575 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 92,997 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $178.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 57,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

