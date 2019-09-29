Bloombergsen Has Raised Its Citigroup (Call) (C) Position; Personal Capital Advisors Trimmed Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $35.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.98M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 92.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 473,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 36,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 509,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold And accumulated 6,434 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 1.94M shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Limited has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,194 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schneider Cap Mngmt Corp holds 461,829 shares or 7.68% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 10,780 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,228 shares. 135,757 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 10,369 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.30M shares. Rmb Cap Lc owns 33,192 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank holds 876,537 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Avenir Corporation holds 271,464 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 766,637 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 337,715 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Llc reported 54,223 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 62,701 shares. 563,595 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.07M shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 105,398 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Carlson Ltd Partnership has 775,700 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.62 million shares. Personal Capital Corporation has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 36,264 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Llc holds 224,999 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs holds 967,085 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Chem State Bank stated it has 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 2.59M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel Corporation reported 2.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ameriprise has 3.82M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Da Davidson holds 5,266 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 19,665 shares to 132,368 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.