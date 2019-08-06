Bloombergsen Has Increased Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $2.45 Million; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Price Rose

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 15.66M shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $9.05 during the last trading session, reaching $256.81. About 3.45 million shares traded or 101.91% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 302,800 were accumulated by Korea Invest. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 2,757 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 47,700 shares or 6.27% of the stock. Telemus Capital Lc owns 6,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 223,529 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Inc holds 0.02% or 63,947 shares. Ithaka Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.83% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Texas Yale Cap has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 83,196 are held by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 10.74 million shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 561 shares stake. Sands Management Lc holds 6.27M shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Glynn Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 9.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.98M for 279.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.53 million activity. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. $468,369 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 3,510 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 2,093 shares. Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Holderness accumulated 32,816 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Town & Country State Bank & Dba First Bankers reported 21,940 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 50,662 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Limited invested in 113,013 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.82% or 205,372 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Korea Inv reported 0.39% stake. Captrust has 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California-based Violich Mgmt has invested 3.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Steinberg Asset Management reported 18,770 shares.

