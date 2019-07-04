Bloombergsen Has Boosted Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding; Intellisync Has 1.56 Sentiment

Bloombergsen Inc increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 14,080 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock declined 12.57%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 440,727 shares with $57.46 million value, up from 426,647 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $47.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Intellisync Corp (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 9 sold and decreased stock positions in Intellisync Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intellisync Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $58.91 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. 263 shares valued at $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, January 29. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A.. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Shares for $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 1.78% or 163,500 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp owns 125 shares. 497,208 are held by Natixis. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1,600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Company. Thompson Inv Incorporated holds 9,800 shares. Stifel accumulated 0.01% or 22,707 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 2,050 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 147,214 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 436,653 are held by Amp Cap Ltd. 16,944 were accumulated by Atria Limited Liability Corporation. Cwm Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Smith Moore holds 0.07% or 2,234 shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 1.92% or 74,099 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS.