Bloombergsen Has Boosted Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding; National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Bloombergsen Inc increased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 37,678 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 494,767 shares with $223.60M value, up from 457,089 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $8.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $451.26. About 43,520 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 1,269 shares. 728 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc. Cetera Advisor Lc stated it has 905 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 67 shares. 1,608 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Goodnow Invest Gp Limited Liability reported 9.28% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 33,400 shares. 612 are held by Summit Asset Ltd Llc. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 17,398 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 580 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 2,554 shares. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 2,304 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.17 billion. The firm acquires, owns, manages, and develops retail properties in the United States. It has a 37.18 P/E ratio. It provides complete turn-key and built-to-suit development services including market analysis, site selection and acquisition, entitlements, permitting, and construction management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold National Retail Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 462,120 shares. 10,359 are held by Cambridge Invest Research Advsr. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 5,000 shares. Ameriprise reported 581,644 shares. Pnc Gru owns 12,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 8,960 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance Corporation has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 2,070 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 789,774 shares. Fmr Lc reported 3.88 million shares stake. Amer Century holds 0% or 4,425 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 100,147 shares. Korea Inv reported 50,208 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 9,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 204,924 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr