Bloombergsen Has Boosted Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $3.87 Million; Smithfield Trust Company Upped Its Stake in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) by $2.56 Million

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 112,129 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51 million, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 429,065 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 8,480 shares to 48,140 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in High Dividend Yield (Vym) (VYM) by 40,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,905 shares, and cut its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited owns 42,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 7,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). North Star Inv Corporation stated it has 1,500 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Georgia-based Voya Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 41,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,731 were reported by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 18,550 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 10,683 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 5,550 shares. 116,550 were accumulated by Maverick Cap Ltd. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 18,561 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.