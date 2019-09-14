Bloombergsen Continues to Hold Position in Citigroup (Call) (C); Baidu Com Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Shares Declined While Rothschild Investment Has Lowered Position

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Baidu Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 59.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 2,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224,000, down from 4,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Baidu Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.98 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com Inc reported 0.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 147,367 shares. Palouse Management reported 56,984 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Seizert Cap Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. Mount Vernon Incorporated Md reported 38,954 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpine Woods Capital accumulated 21,680 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.40M are held by Utd Automobile Association. Pacific Glob Mgmt Company invested in 87,790 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.13M shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.88 million shares. Golub Ltd Liability holds 2.46% or 427,774 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% or 180,923 shares.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

