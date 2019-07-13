Bloombergsen Boosted Stake in Aon Plc (AON); Realpage (RP) Stake Raised by Tygh Capital Management Inc

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 36,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 203,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 334,342 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51 million, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Destination Wealth invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Scout Investments has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 39 shares. 389,095 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 518,433 shares. First Lp accumulated 315,021 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.17 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,401 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested in 346,396 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Stifel Corporation holds 6,611 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 815,094 shares. National Bank invested in 4,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Calamos Advisors reported 219,319 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 7,886 shares to 29,646 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) by 10,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,870 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc A.

