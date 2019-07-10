Bloom Tree Partners Upped Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $5.66 Million; Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) Holder Charter Trust Company Boosted Its Stake

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) by 142.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 2,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 4.43 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares to 162,050 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).