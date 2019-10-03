Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Share Value Rose; As Colgate Palmolive (CL) Market Value Rose, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Cut by $382,051 Its Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.23M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 106,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 680,187 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.43M, down from 786,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 3.28 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 19.30 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q3 Earnings Top on Record Revenues, Shares Up – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Illinois Jumps on Bandwagon to Block T-Mobile and Sprint’s Merger – International Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why T-Mobile Is a Great Stock to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio owns 6,138 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 87,985 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Invsts accumulated 25.48M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 12,002 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.14% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dupont Mgmt reported 20,047 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 2.71M shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 1.85% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 617 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 254,014 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,039 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $268.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,071 shares to 23,463 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD).