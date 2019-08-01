Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $30.93 Million; Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40 million, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $281.5. About 403,041 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 4.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 15.43M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58M, up from 11.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.395. About 9.58 million shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO

Another recent and important CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 683,691 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $54.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 197,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,381 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares to 23,565 shares, valued at $41.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 43,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 26.66 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.