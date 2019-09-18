Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 55,952 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 279,058 shares with $53.86 million value, down from 335,010 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $536.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $188.21. About 4.43 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data […]

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $20.27 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 38.35 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.14. About 355,925 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Uncle Julioâ€™s, Reston Town Center settle parking lawsuit – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $190 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.03% above currents $188.21 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $235 target. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Facebook’s Portal TV Gives Roku Investors Pause – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER.