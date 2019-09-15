Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Centene Del (CNC) Holding By $1.95 Million; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Sentiment Is 1.13

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 88 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 78 reduced and sold their holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 202.19 million shares, down from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Diamondrock Hospitality Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 67 Increased: 57 New Position: 31.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 37,547 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 782,418 shares with $41.03 million value, down from 819,965 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.62 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 22.03 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 5.25M shares traded or 200.76% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 5.07% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company for 6.75 million shares. Adelante Capital Management Llc owns 4.09 million shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.47% invested in the company for 916,597 shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Snow Capital Limited Partnership reported 801,500 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,436 shares. Mackenzie Fin owns 464,034 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Anderson Hoagland Company holds 1.49% or 41,621 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Invest Advisors holds 0.1% or 277,324 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Finance Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Lazard Asset Management has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13,944 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd accumulated 4,984 shares. Hm Payson & Company stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Agf Invests holds 0.89% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.40M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 4,842 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20 million for 11.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Centene Corp has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 44.93% above currents $45.4 stock price. Centene Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

