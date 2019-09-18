Bloom Tree Partners Lowered Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position as Market Value Rose; Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Increased Holding

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 106,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 680,187 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.43 million, down from 786,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 970,539 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 14,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 238,634 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 224,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 728,681 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica (NYSE:CMA) by 8,968 shares to 13,167 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,003 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Gold hasn’t done this in 13 years, and it could put the rally on ice – CNBC” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Stocks, Invest In Stock Exchanges – Forbes” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,697 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Co Ct has 2.67 million shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. 23,081 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 4.58 million shares. Swedbank owns 1.65 million shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 24,862 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Westwood has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 8,215 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Citizens & Northern owns 1.33% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 27,746 shares. Da Davidson And Co stated it has 2,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.48% or 39.51 million shares. Moreover, Diversified Tru Com has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Assetmark holds 1,334 shares. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 478,603 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 13,199 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.85 million shares. 5,206 were reported by Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Fred Alger Management invested 0.34% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 660 shares. Manikay Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.79% stake. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Central National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 32,584 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 116,434 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 186,367 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp owns 43,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 117,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 85,597 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Company accumulated 872,647 shares or 8.04% of the stock. Westwood Gp invested in 43,040 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.13 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.