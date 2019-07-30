Bloom Tree Partners Increases Stake in Centene Del (CNC); Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $11.88 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.04M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 4.30M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 107,061 shares. Balyasny Asset stated it has 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Pointstate Capital LP has 0.4% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 379,188 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership invested in 530,505 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 265,123 were reported by Kepos Cap Limited Partnership. Loomis Sayles & Company LP has 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 155,776 shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 16,903 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jefferies Financial Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.12% or 22,160 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Modera Wealth Lc accumulated 10,150 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.53% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 127,441 shares to 786,504 shares, valued at $54.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,203 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $90.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SOXX, LRCX, NXPI, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.